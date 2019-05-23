× Kenosha police: Suspect sought after assault near 35th Avenue and 59th Street

KENOSHA — Kenosha police on Thursday afternoon, May 23 were on scene near 35th Avenue and 59th Street — where a suspect fled the scene of an assault.

Police said initial reports indicated injuries were minor.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The suspect fled northbound from the area — on foot. Police were seeking a man, white, in his 20s, with curly, black hair.

Administrators at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTECH) East and McKinley Elementary School were notified about this incident.