Looking for lost dog: Sharon police take report regarding possible child enticement

SHARON — Police in Sharon in Walworth County on Monday, May 20 took a complaint regarding a possible child enticement incident.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., it was reported a man, white, approximately 18 years of age, approached a juvenile — asking for help locating his family’s lost dog. He said his eyesight wasn’t very good, and he needed help finding the dog.

The juvenile said she didn’t notice anyone else in the vehicle, described as a black SUV or van.

The incident took place in the Baldwin Street area in Sharon.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Sharon police.