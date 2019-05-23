Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID subject tied to theft from Woodman’s

LIVE: Crash on westbound I-94 at Elmhurst Rd., left shoulder is blocked
MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls are looking for your help to identify a woman tied to a theft case at Woodman’s Food Market in their city.

Officials say the alleged crime happened on Tuesday, May 7 — and one male suspect has already been arrested in this case. But investigators released pictures on Thursday, May 23 of a second subject who they say also removed items from the grocery store — without making payment.

The subject is described as a female, black, 50-60 years old.

If you have information that could help identify the woman pictured in this post, you are urged to contact Menomonee Falls police and refer to case #19-013221.

