Milwaukee Bucks take on Toronto Raptors in Game 5

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night, May 23.

Tipoff at Fiserv Forum was at 7:30 p.m.

"We're a good enough team to bounce back."#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/UTCpH7CzsV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 23, 2019

The series is tied 2-2, so the Bucks are looking for the win.

Ahead of Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team, marking the first Bucks player to earn First Team honors since Sidney Moncrief following the 1982-83 season.