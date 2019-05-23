Milwaukee Bucks take on Toronto Raptors in Game 5

The series is tied 2-2, so the Bucks are looking for the win.
Ahead of Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team, marking the first Bucks player to earn First Team honors since Sidney Moncrief following the 1982-83 season.
TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half in game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.