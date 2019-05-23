Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Milwaukee Bucks take on Toronto Raptors in Game 5

Posted 8:25 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, May 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night, May 23.

Tipoff at Fiserv Forum was at 7:30 p.m.

The series is tied 2-2, so the Bucks are looking for the win.

Ahead of Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team, marking the first Bucks player to earn First Team honors since Sidney Moncrief following the 1982-83 season.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half in game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

