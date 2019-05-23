× Missing for 1 year: Can you help locate 17-year-old girl last seen in Fort Atkinson?

FORT ATKINSON — Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday, May 23 asked for help locating a 17-year-old girl missing for a year.

Summer Zimdars was last seen in Fort Atkinson on May 23, 2018.

Authorities believe she may still be in the area, or she may travel to the Whitewater or West Bend areas.

Zimdars was described as standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes — and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Atkinson police, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.