MLB Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig serves as keynote speaker at veteran business awards luncheon

MILWAUKEE -- An awards luncheon was put on by the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon, May 23, celebrating veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses in southeast Wisconsin.

It was part of the Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference, bringing together veteran business owners, veteran-friendly businesses, and corporate leaders to recognize the contributions veterans make to Wisconsin's economy and our communities.

Bud Selig, National Baseball Hall of Famer and Milwaukee native, was the keynote speaker. Governor Tony Evers was also on hand, expressing his thanks to all the successful business leaders.

Officials noted 65,000 Wisconsin businesses are owned by veterans.

"Veterans are an incredibly important part of our state's economy. We know that veterans are really drawn to other veterans, and are looking for ways to connect with service members, veterans, family members and supporters, and so we really want to shine a light on the ways veterans are an asset to our state, and the way they contribute once they leave the military," said Saul Newton, executive director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

This event was the fourth annual Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference.