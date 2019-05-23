× Mount Pleasant police make 2 OWI-related arrests in less than 3 hours

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha man and a man from Illinois were arrested Wednesday night, May 22 in separate OWI incidents in Mount Pleasant.

Police said around 11 p.m., an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle speeding — traveling at 54 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Braun Road near State Highway 31. A traffic stop was conducted and officers observed signs of impairment. Police said the driver failed field sobriety tests, and was arrested. It was learned he had a revoked license, and was required to utilize an ignition interlock device.

Todd Gurtowski, 55, was charged with the following:

Operating while revoked (due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal)

OWI, fourth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer

Possession of cocaine

Misdemeanor bail jumping

A search of the vehicle revealed .5 grams of cocaine.

Online court records showed he had an open case filed out of Kenosha County in February — in which he’s charged with operating while revoked. He was out on a $250 signature bond at the time of the incident Wednesday night. He has a pre-trial conference scheduled for June 27 in that case, after pleading not guilty Feb. 13.

Less than three hours later, around 1:30 a.m., an officer spotted a vehicle with no taillights headed south on State Highway 31, and eventually stopped the vehicle in Kenosha County near Highway JR. As an officer approached, police said the driver appeared high, and an odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. Denton Thomas, 24, told police he was attempting to drive to Kenosha from Waukegan, Illinois. He was arrested and taken to the hospital for field sobriety tests, which he failed. A search warrant was obtained to draw his blood.

He was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia