Officials identify 55-year-old victim of fatal fire in Racine neighborhood

Posted 9:57 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, May 23, 2019

House fire near Coolidge Avenue and Webster Street in Racine

RACINE — Racine police identified on Thursday, May 23 the victim of a fatal fire in Racine that happened on Coolidge Ave. earlier this week. The victim is 55-year-old Steven Eschman.

The fire broke out near Coolidge Avenue and Webster Street shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The flames pouring from the house were so intense, it melted the siding of an adjacent home.

Once crews knocked down the fire, they found Eschman and a dog dead inside.

The home was deemed a total loss — and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you have information that could help Racine police in their investigation, you are urged to all 262-635-7756.

