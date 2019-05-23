Over $400 worth of merchandise stolen from Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Ulta Beauty located on Falls Parkway. It happened on May 20.

According to police, around 8:50 p.m. an adult female suspect and what appears to be a juvenile female entered Ulta Beauty. The adult suspect picked-up several bottles of cologne and perfume and inspected them. She then set them down on the shelf and the juvenile, who was following her, took the bottles and concealed them in a large purse she was carrying.

The adult suspect appeared to be directing the juvenile on which bottles to conceal. They stole a total of five bottles of fragrances totaling $478.

Suspect #1 is described as a adult female, black, approximately 35 to 50 years old. 5’6” to 5’11” tall, 160-210 pounds with short black hair.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect in the photos please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.