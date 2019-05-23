Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Some of the hottest new toys, gadgets and games to keep kids busy this summer

Posted 9:33 am, May 23, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Summer vacation is coming soon! So how can you keep your kids busy while outside of the classroom? Family and lifestyle expert, Meredith Sinclair, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at some of the hottest new toys, gadgets and games.

