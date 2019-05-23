Strawberries with avocado or pork? Some sweet and savory recipes using strawberries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The strawberries aren't quite ready for picking locally yet -- but they are showing up in stores. Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins Real Milwaukee with some sweet and savory dishes you can make using strawberries.

Strawberries are a super food!

They have more vitamin C than oranges, half the sugar of apples and half the calories of a banana.

To maximize their health benefits, you should eat a serving size of about 8 medium strawberries.

1. Strawberries are great with savory dishes!

a. Only 1 in 10 people get the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables everyday, adding them to dinner is a great way to boost your intake.

b. This dish has it all, savory, sweet and tart flavors.

c. Pork makes a great protein, for a 3 ounce serving, about the size of a deck of cards, is 140 calories and about 20 grams of protein.

d. Pork is key to cook to 145 degrees internally

e. Balsamic glaze is a key summer ingredient, it`s concentrated and thicker than balsamic vinegar, perfect for sweet and savory dishes!

Grilled Pork Chops with Balsamic Strawberries

Ingredients

Non-stick cooking spray

4 pork chops (without bone)

Fresh Thyme fine sea salt and ground black pepper

1 cup thinly sliced strawberries

1/4 cup Fresh Thyme crumbled goat cheese

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

2 Tbsp. balsamic glaze

Directions

1. Prepare charcoal or gas grill for direct cooking over medium heat. Coat grate with non-stick cooking spray. Trim fat from chops.

2. Season chops with salt and pepper. Grill covered for 10 minutes or until cooked to desired doneness (145°F to 155°F), turning once. Transfer chops to a cutting board and cover loosely with foil; let stand 10 minutes.

3. To serve, top chops with strawberries, goat cheese, and basil. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. They go great with chocolate!

a. Strawberries are the perfect combination for a summery chocolate snack. And avocado makes a great truffle.

b. Start out by cutting the bottom off each strawberry and cutting out the middle.

c. Then use a blender to combine the avocado, cocoa, agave, vanilla and orange zest.

d. Strawberries also pack potassium, folate and fiber!

Avocado Fruit Truffles

Ingredients

20 to 24 fresh strawberries

1 avocado, mashed

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup agave nectar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. orange zest

½ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

Directions

1. Cut off the tops and bottoms of each strawberry. Scoop out and discard pulp from each berry. Set berries aside.

2. Use a blender to combine avocado, cocoa, agave nectar, vanilla, orange zest, and sea salt. Blend until smooth.

3. Fill piping bag with chocolate mixture. Squeeze chocolate into strawberries and sprinkle with various toppings.