× ‘They’re loved and appreciated:’ Salvation Army hosts breakfast, lunch, dinner for police

MILWAUKEE — Sometimes, the best way to say, “Thank you” is with a delicious meal.

Salvation Army chaplains on Thursday, May 23 sponsored a police appreciation breakfast, lunch, and dinner in honor of National Police Week.

The groups often work together in times of tragedy, so the event was all about positive fellowship.

“It gives us a chance to meet them face to face and shake their hand and let them know they’re loved and appreciated,” said Jay Fisher, pastor at Evangel Assembly of God.

“The food, of course, is wonderful. We all love to eat, but moreso, the fellowship that takes place and the conversations and the laughing and just the commentary that occurs during an event like this,” said Heather Wurth, MPD captain.

This was the second year the groups gathered to eat together.