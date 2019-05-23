× Waukesha County: 77-year-old motorcyclist dies after rear-ending vehicle in Town of Genesee

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A motorcyclist died following a crash in the Town of Genesee, Waukesha County. It happened on Thursday, May 23, around 4:40 p.m.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, a 67-year-old woman from Bristol — driving a Toyota Prius — was slowing to yield while entering a roundabout near State Highway 83 and Field Crossing Drive.

Officials say a 77-year-old man from St. Francis — driving a Harley-Davidson trike — was following behind the Prius when he failed to slow down and crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

The man was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital where he later died.

The woman in the Prius was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

Town of Mukwonago police and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.