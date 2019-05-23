Waukesha North physics students challenged to create boats using only cardboard and duct tape

WAUKESHA — Students in Waukesha North High School‘s AP physics class were challenged Thursday, May 23 to create a boat and transport themselves across the high school pool — using only cardboard and duct tape!

“We’re going into it not knowing if it’s going to work or not. And I think it hyped me up enough to do my best,” said Michael Bina, Waukesha North High School junior.

The team with the winning boat used heavy cardboard and eight rolls of duct tape. The winning boat was named “Payload” and was designed by Keaten Deets, Grant Kindrai, David Larsen, and Ryan Neuendorf.

They found alternating the paddle helped keep the boat straight.