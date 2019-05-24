LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Jake Patterson in Jayme Closs kidnapping, murder of her parents
13-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in Cudahy; suspect turns himself in hours later

Posted 2:39 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, May 24, 2019

CUDAHY — A 13-year-old girl is hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Cudahy on Thursday, May 23.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, around 4:48 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on South Lake Drive, near Munkwitz Avenue.

By the time officers arrived to the scene, the striking driver had fled the scene northbound on Lake Drive. The 13-year-old Cudahy girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Community members helped identify the vehicle and the suspected driver was identified.

Around 9:38 p.m., the alleged driver — a 19-year-old man — arrived at the Cudahy Police Department, was placed under arrest and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

