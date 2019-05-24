× 2 men injured following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two men are injured following two shootings in Milwaukee Thursday evening, May 23.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near 16th and Mitchell. The 27-year-old victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Investigation found the incident was drug-related, and police are looking for a suspect.

Officials say the second shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 25th and Concordia. A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. The circumstances behind this shooting are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.