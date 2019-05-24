× 3 men arrested following traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant, claiming they were reenacting drug-dealing movie

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three men are in custody following a drug-related traffic stop in Mount Pleasant Thursday afternoon, May 23.

According to police, officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department were dispatched to the area near 22nd and Clark following a complaint regarding a man with a gun around 4 p.m. Additional details advised that two men wearing masks were inside a Jeep — and one was holding a gun.

Officers located the vehicle shortly, and indicated a traffic stop. The investigation determined that the firearm was a replica type BB gun. A mask, marijuana and quantity of money were also located. The individuals told the officers that they were recording a reenactment of the movie “Belly,” which glorifies drug dealing and robberies.

The parties involved were identified as a 20-year-old man from Racine, a 21-year-old man from Racine and a 39-year-old man from Racine. They were arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail with the recommendation of the following charges:

20-year-old man: warrants

21-year-old man: possession with intent to deliver THC, disorderly conduct while armed

39-year-old man: possession of THC as a repeat drug offender, probation hold