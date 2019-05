Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 42-year-old man is dead following a fatal shooting near 25th and Hopkins Thursday night, May 23.

According to police, the man suffered a fatal gunshot wound around 11:20 p.m. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and believe the incident may have stemmed from an argument that occurred inside a tavern. Police are seeking suspects.

