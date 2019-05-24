× 7-year-old seriously hurt after driver rear ends vehicle in Bristol

KENOSHA COUNTY — A 7-year-old child was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Bristol on Friday, May 24.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:22 p.m., at the intersection of Highway Q (104th Street) and Highway U (136th Avenue).

Officials say an investigation revealed a Volkswagen SUV was struck from behind by a Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the Volkswagen and 7-year-old passenger were injured. Two other Volkswagen passengers were not hurt.

The child was taken to Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge truck also suffered from injuries and was transported to Aurora Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.