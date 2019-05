MILWAUKEE — For the second time in two days, Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery were welcomed home at the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee. The latest group arrived on Friday afternoon, May 24.

This Milwaukee-based unit left Wisconsin in July 2018 — and headed to the Middle East. They arrived back on U.S. soil earlier in May — and were greeted by family and friends the moment they stepped off the plane.