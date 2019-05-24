Flash flood watch for most of SE Wisconsin from Friday evening through 7 a.m. Saturday

Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Posted 8:19 am, May 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Tuesday night: I-94 north will be closed Tuesday night from WIS 11 to County G. Detours will be posted.

Wednesday night: East/west traffic on WIS 11 under I-94 will be closed overnight both Tuesday and Wednesday night. Use WIS 20 and frontage roads to get around the closure. Also on Wednesday, I-94 East will be closed overnight at County G, and I-94 West will be closed overnight from WIS 142 to County G.

Thursday night: I-94 east will be closed overnight from County G to WIS 20.

Waukesha County: The 1-94 Cable Barrier project between WIS 67 & County SS will temporary reduce the speed limit of 55 miles per hour starting Tuesday until fall.

