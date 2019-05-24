Bucks fans keep the faith following loss against Raptors

MILWAUKEE -- Thursday night was devastating for Milwaukee Bucks fans. The team fell 105-99 to the Toronto Raptors, giving the Raptors a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Despite the loss, dedicated Bucks fans are keeping the faith for the team's next game -- and they're looking forward to a potential win!
