Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek help to ID pair of arson suspects

Posted 4:42 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, May 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for a vehicle arson that occurred on Thursday, May 16.

Officials say the incident happened near 68th and Vienna around 7 a.m. The suspect is seen pouring suspected gasoline on the windshield of the victim’s vehicle and then retrieving a lighter from suspect two. The first suspect then lit a piece of paper and ignited the fire.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, 6’ feet tall, with a slim build, wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a white T-shirt underneath, gray shorts, black and gray socks and black and white flip flops.

Suspect 2 is also described as a male, black, 6’ feet tall, with a slim build, a short haircut, wearing a black shirt or jacket, dark underwear, black pants and multi-colored shoes.

If you have information that could help police in this matter, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.

