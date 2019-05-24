Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Family Kite Fest on the lakefront 🪁

MILWAUKEE — After 32 years, Family Kite Fest has become a Milwaukee tradition. Kramp spent Friday morning, May 24 checking out a preview of the colorful celebration.

About Family Kite Fest

The 32nd annual Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival, presented Summit Credit Union is scheduled for Saturday, May 25th and Sunday 26th 2019 over Memorial day Weekend. The event is sponsored by B93.3, FM 102/1 and The Fonz 100.3 FM, Gift of Wings, and the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois. Featured performers for this year's festival include Chicago Fire, The Windjammers, Josh and Zach Gordon, Dan Newman, Paul Koepke, Mike Delfar, and the Giant Kites of Alex and Guy from Montreal, and Jean Lemire. You don't want to miss this folks!

The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival will be held in Veterans Park from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is free with plenty of free parking. The Grand Launch of 500 kites will take place at noon. The Kids Mad Dash will take place at around 2:00 pm. Rhonda Begos will sing the National Anthem. This event will be shown live on the Internet! Kites and food will be sold at the festival.