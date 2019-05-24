‘It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood:’ Milwaukee police, fire battle for blood donations

MILWAUKEE — A healthy rivalry between Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments will benefit dozens of people across southeast Wisconsin.

The second annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive took place at two fire stations on Friday, May 24. Donors were able to choose if they wanted their blood to count for Team Police or Team Fire.

At the end of the day, everyone wins.

“It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood, they look out for us, we look out for them, to come together, we’d done Battle of the Badges for hockey events and other fundraisers, so now doing a blood drive that can help more people throughout southeast Wisconsin for the Red Cross is an amazing opportunity,” said Batalion Chief Schuyler Belott, with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The winner of this year’s Battle of the Badges was the Milwaukee Fire Department with a total of 59 donations. Milwaukee police at 34.

PHOTO GALLERY