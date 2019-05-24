Jake Patterson set to be sentenced Friday in Jayme Closs kidnapping, murder of her parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRON -- The man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing both of her parents will finally be sentenced Friday, May 24. Jake Patterson entered a guilty plea in March -- and faces life in prison for his unthinkable crimes.

Patterson entered a guilty plea to kidnapping 13-year-old Closs from her home and murdering her parents, James and Dennis, in October of 2018.

Closs stunned the world in January, when she escaped from the place Patterson kept her captive for 88 days. Prosecutors say she was kept under a bed surrounded with heavy items to keep her from getting away. Sometimes she was kept there for hours, with no food, water or bathroom breaks. Patterson confessed he chose Closs at random when he saw her boarding her school bus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Closs has kept a low profile, but recently made an appearance with her family at the state's Capitol. Patterson, on the other hand, has been vocal from his jail cell, telling reporters he was not going to put Closs through a trial. His attorneys made it clear that Patterson is going against their legal advice.

Patterson is being held in the jail cell of another county, he's due in court Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office confirms members of Closs' family will speak during Patterson's sentencing hearing.