Jury duty scam prompts warning from Waukesha County officials

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Waukesha County officials are warning about a jury duty scam circling the area.

Several incidents have been reported of individuals claiming to be a lieutenant from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, wanting to collect a fine for failure to report for jury duty. The scammers ask for personal, financial or credit card information in order to avoid being arrested.

Authorities with the Waukesha County Clerk of Courts and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says they will never ask you to purchase gift cards in order to avoid arrest.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, email, text, etc. demanding information or payment of a fine for failing to appear for jury service, you’re asked to contact the Waukesha County Clerk of Court’s Office at 548-7504 and your local law enforcement agency. DO NOT give out your personal or credit card information over the phone to anyone unless you know the caller.