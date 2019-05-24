Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Podcasts
Sports
Bucks
Brewers
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
54°
54°
Low
51°
High
59°
Sat
62°
80°
Sun
60°
68°
Mon
49°
68°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Flash flood watch for most of SE Wisconsin from Friday evening through 7 a.m. Saturday
May 24
Posted 5:12 am, May 24, 2019, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
×
May 24
Mullen’s Dairy Bar
Popular
‘It’s not coming down:’ Dispute over large American flag prompts lawsuit, fines
Mother says 16-year-old daughter left bloody, bruised after encounter with West Allis police officers
‘Thought it was a prank:’ DJ fired after scuffle caught on camera during wedding in Waukesha
19-year-old dies at hospital after shooting near Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Pleasant Prairie
Latest News
Missouri woman whose home was destroyed in tornado believes God told her to leave
‘You did not silence us:’ ‘Make America Great Again’ hats blurred from Pennsylvania high school yearbook
Couple’s home burglarized while they were at hospital with newborn baby
Jake Patterson set to be sentenced Friday in Jayme Closs kidnapping, murder of her parents
News
2nd man charged in shots fired incident caught on camera at Brett’s Farmhouse pleads guilty
Most Wanted
‘Definitely dangerous:’ US Marshals seek Lewis Hinojosa, wanted for 2010 murder
News
Police: 2 suspects broke into Clarke Street School in Milwaukee, removed property
Beyond the Game
’30 years later,’ fans reenact scenes from ‘Major League’ at Milwaukee bar featured in the iconic film
News
17 years later, no signs of Alexis Patterson who disappeared on her way to school in Milwaukee
News
Project Clean & Green: DPW crews will pick up unwanted household items for free May 6-June 24
News
How many cherries in frozen pie? FDA may soon drop rules
Business
Dairy Queen rolls out new summer treats: ‘Cupfection’ sundaes
News
‘Kind of strange:’ New report finds Wisconsinites pay more for beer than its neighboring states
News
Fundraising dinner at Shaker’s Cigar Bar benefits families of fallen MPD heroes
News
Former Ripon High School teacher gets probation for sexual relationship with student
News
Pictures: Cars encased in ice spotted near 29th and Wells in Milwaukee
Sports
‘Keep that momentum going:’ Bucks Fever continues to spread throughout Milwaukee
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.