Milwaukee police: 31-year-old man shot, wounded near Appleton and Silver Spring

Posted 12:17 pm, May 24, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday morning, May 24 along W. Appleton Ave. just north of Silver Spring Ave.

A 31-year-old man was shot and wounded around 8:40 a.m. at that location. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say the victim’s statements have been inconsistent. However, this is still an active investigation.

MPD continues to seek a suspect and a motive.

