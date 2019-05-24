Flash flood watch for most of SE Wisconsin from Friday evening through 7 a.m. Saturday

No air, don’t care: Professor Maria from Mad Science demonstrates experiments in adding, removing air

Posted 10:18 am, May 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE --  Professor Maria from Mad Science stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Friday, May 24 to demonstrate experiments in adding and removing air.

About Mad Science (website)

Mad Science offers a large selection of after-school, preschool, summer and vacation programs, workshops, special events and birthday parties. From entertaining educational programs to educational entertainment, Mad Science sparks imaginative learning. All Mad Science programs are animated at your location by highly-trained professional instructors equipped with awe-inspiring gear. We come to you or you can visit our lab in Franklin!

