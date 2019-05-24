The Cooking Mom creates a delicious salad for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day Weekend is here, and so is cookout season! Amy Hanten -- otherwise known as The Cooking Mom -- stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Friday, May 24 to share a tasty recipe for strawberry spinach salad.

Ingredients:

Dressing:

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh red onion, minced

1 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 tablespoon poppy seeds

Shake together in a jar and refrigerate. Keeps in the fridge for one week.

Salad:

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1 big bag (9 ounces) fresh spinach

1 cup whole pecans

2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Place butter in a skillet. Toast pecans in butter for a couple of minutes on medium heat. Be careful! Do not burn the nuts! I always seem to burn the nuts! (HATE THAT!!) Let the nuts cool a bit. When ready to serve, toss spinach, strawberries and pecans together in a big bowl. Drizzle with some, not all, of the dressing. The extra dressing keeps in the fridge for about a week.

You can find more of The Cooking Mom's recipes HERE.