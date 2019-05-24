Flash flood watch for most of SE Wisconsin from Friday evening through 7 a.m. Saturday

The Cooking Mom creates a delicious salad for Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day Weekend is here, and so is cookout season! Amy Hanten -- otherwise known as The Cooking Mom -- stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Friday, May 24 to share a tasty recipe for strawberry spinach salad.

Ingredients:
Dressing:
1/3 cup white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh red onion, minced
1 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 tablespoon poppy seeds
Shake together in a jar and refrigerate. Keeps in the fridge for one week.

Salad:
2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
1 big bag (9 ounces) fresh spinach
1 cup whole pecans
2 tablespoons butter

Directions:
Place butter in a skillet. Toast pecans in butter for a couple of minutes on medium heat. Be careful! Do not burn the nuts! I always seem to burn the nuts! (HATE THAT!!) Let the nuts cool a bit. When ready to serve, toss spinach, strawberries and pecans together in a big bowl. Drizzle with some, not all, of the dressing. The extra dressing keeps in the fridge for about a week.

You can find more of The Cooking Mom's recipes HERE.

 

