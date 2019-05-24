× Traffic alert: Temporary closures expected during summer for Silver Spring Bridge rehabilitation

GLENDALE — Beginning Monday, June 3, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin a rehabilitation project on the Silver Spring Bridge over the Milwaukee River. The project will require multiple stages with temporary closures for drivers.

Here’s what to expect:

Early June

The I-43 northbound loop exit ramp to westbound Silver Spring Drive will be closed until late summer.

An official detour will be signed along WIS 190 (Capitol Drive) and WIS 57 (Green Bay Avenue)

Motorists more familiar with the area can use the nearby I-43 northbound exit ramp(s) to Port Washington Road to access westbound Silver Spring Drive.

Early July

Traffic on Silver Spring Drive will be reduced to a single lane until mid-August.

Access from the I-43 southbound exit ramp to westbound Silver Spring Drive will be closed until mid-August.

An official detour will be signed along Good Hope Road and Green Bay Avenue

The Silver Spring Drive entrance ramp to I-43 southbound will be closed until mid-August.

Eastbound Silver Spring Drive to I-43 south detour – Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive

Westbound Silver Spring Drive to I-43 south detour – Port Washington Road to northbound I-43, then utilize the Good Hope Road Interchange to return to southbound I-43.

According to the WisDOT, the work being done will consist of a bridge deck overlay and minor roadway rehabilitation adjacent to the bridge.

A news release from the WisDOT says, this project is part of a region-wide effort this summer to rehabilitate various structures throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The contractor, Zenith Tech. Inc., is planning on completing this project by late summer. The schedule of work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information on the project, CLICK HERE.