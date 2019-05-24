WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Charlotte arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
UK’s Princess Charlotte to start school in September
LONDON — The first day of school can be stressful but Princess Charlotte will have her older brother to lean on if necessary.
Kensington Palace said Friday that 4-year-old Charlotte will join her brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea school in September.
Headmaster Simon O’Malley said the school is “delighted” that Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen their school for Charlotte.
O’Malley said “we greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Princess Charlotte waves on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)