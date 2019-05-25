8th annual ‘Heal the Hood’ block party prevents violence, tackles safety

MILWAUKEE — An effort to stop inner-city violence by bringing everyone together was held on Saturday, May 25.

The “Heal the Hood” block party brought smiles to the streets of 10th and Atkinson.

Live music, food, and beautiful weather made for a fun time.

Local entrepreneurs sold their products while community groups connected with people teaching them about safety and health care.

“This is important because again we’re right in the community where access is a huge barrier as it relates to getting to health care services, so bringing us right in the community is the perfect solution to that,” said Aquilla BAttle, creator of Code Red Nurse Mentor Program.

“Heal the Hood” was created by a Milwaukee native, with the desire to create a safer community for his son to grow up. This was the eighth year the organization hosted a block party.