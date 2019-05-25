Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

#JugaStrong: Bradford HS seniors host car wash to honor Kaylie Juga

Posted 4:45 pm, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, May 25, 2019

KENOSHA — Students from Bradford High School put together a car wash in honor of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, a young life cut short.

Police say Juga’s ex-boyfriend — 15-year-old Martice Fuller — entered her family’s home on May 9, and shot her and her mother. Kaylie Juga died but her mom survived.

Kaylie Juga, Stephanie Juga

On Saturday, May 25, the group of seniors hosted the car wash as tribute to their beloved friend.

All those who came to the car wash left with a “#JugaStrong” sticker.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the Juga family.

Kaylie Juga, Juga family

Meantime, Martice Fuller on Friday, May 24, pleaded not guilty to charges associated with the fatal shooting. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond and is due back in court on July 26.

