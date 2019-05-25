× ‘Help people in the city grow food:’ Volunteers install hundreds of garden beds in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — It was a beautiful day to get out and do some gardening on Saturday, May 25.

The “Victory Garden Initiative” finished up their 15-day “Garden BLITZ” — a program aimed to install more than 500 raised garden beds throughout Milwaukee County.

About 300 volunteers helped plant vegetable and flower seeds in backyards of homes, churches, schools and other businesses.

“The whole mission of the organization is to help people in the city grow food,” said Montana Morris, community programs manager for Victory Garden Initiative. “There’s a lot of places to grow food in the city, and all we have to do is add a little good, healthy soil and some seeds and we can create our own local food system right here within our city limits.”

Each bed costs about $200, but thanks to generous community donations low income families can receive beds for just $25.

At the end of 2019, Victory Garden Initiative will have placed 5,000 garden beds in Milwaukee County.