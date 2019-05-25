‘Let it go’ with A Royal Sing-Along’s talented teenagers

Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Posted 11:09 am, May 25, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It may be getting warmer outside, but the Fox6 WakeUp studios were "frozen" on Saturday, May 25. Students from Johnston Voice Studio stopped by to show off their impressive pipes with a medley of tracks from Disney's hit film, Frozen. Elsa and Anna would be very proud!

The young singers were previewing "A Royal Sing-Along," an event scheduled for Saturday, June 1. The free event invites guests to sing along to their favorite songs, do a fun craft, eat an enchanted treat and meet and take photos with their new royal friends. Learn more about the family-friendly event HERE.

  • Elsa -- Aidan Miller
  • Anna -- Cayman Alatalo
  • Kristoff -- Sam Mims
  • Accompanist -- Joan Nowaczynski
