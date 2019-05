× Police: 24-year-old woman shot outside of bar on Brady St.

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old woman is injured following a shooting incident Saturday, May 25 near Brady St. and N. Arlington Pl.

According to police, the investigation is currently ongoing — but appears that a fight ensued outside, and shots were fired. The woman was inside a tavern when she suffered a minor gunshot wound.

Police say it appears three suspects may be involved who fled the scene in a vehicle.