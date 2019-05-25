× Sheboygan County sheriff: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing in Town of Scott

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Flight for Life responded to a serious motorcycle crash in the Town of Scott, Sheboygan County, on Saturday, May 25.

Several 911 calls alerted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office to the crash on County Road W.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling east when they crashed. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Random Lake Ambulance Service, Cascade Fire Department & First Responders, Flight for Life, Orange Cross Ambulance Service.