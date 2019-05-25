‘They have come so far:’ Bucks fans fill Deer District for do or die game vs. Raptors

MILWAUKEE — It’s a make it or break it game for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is trying to keep their playoff dreams alive with a win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, May 25.

“This is where your championship teams figure it out,” said Kenneth Ewert, fan.

Even with the game more than 400 miles away in Toronto, fans in Milwaukee’s Deer District showing support for their team.

“I’m hopeful. I feel like they can take it if they really do what they’re supposed to do,” said Uniquea Campbell, fan.

Uniquea Campbell staked out her spot early in the Bucks’ Beer Garden and was joined by family for the decisive game.

“Everything, everything is at stake,” Campbell said.

While there is nervous energy there is also a lot of optimism.

“They’re doing amazing right now,” said Omar Cherrington, fan. “The first team in the NBA, the first team in the Eastern Conference.”

This season has been a dream for some of the youngest fans, like 11-year-old Omar Cherrington, who’s found inspiration in the game.

“They have great skills and I want to be like them when I grow up, especially Giannis,” said Cherrington.

There have been highs and lows, and fans have stuck through it all.

“They have come so far. I can’t imagine anything else,” said Angela Haeflinger, fan.

Fans united by a team that continues to energize a city.

“I’m extremely proud of this team. I’m extremely proud of this city. Milwaukee’s ready for something great,” said Ewert.

No matter the outcome of Game 6, fans say they are just so proud of the team, and they’ll always remember what they did this season.