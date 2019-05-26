1 man’s trash is another man’s treasure at Cedarburg’s Maxwell Street Days

CEDARBURG — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure at Cedarburg’s Maxwell Street Days. Christina visited the fun event on Sunday, May 26 and spoke with plenty of volunteers.

About Maxwell Street Days (website)

This event has been a Volunteer Fire Department Tradition since 1966 and the major fundraiser for our Department. Currently we have 4 Maxwell Street Days each year and all take place at our Firemen’s Park – W65N796 Washington Avenue, just a few blocks north of Cedarburg’s historic district.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have over 600 spaces available to be filled with antiques, collectibles, attic & basement treasures, crafters, produce, seasonal items, pottery, tools, sports, old toys, rummage, garage fines, family collections, vintage treasures, architectural items, farm items and much more! You will find over 100 volunteer members along with their family and friends helping to serve up food/beverages and assist you throughout the grounds. We try to have all spaces reserved prior to each of our events, but we will always keep a few spaces available prior to event for any new vendors. We are always looking for new quality vendors to join us for any event or for the entire year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our event opens to the public at 6am and vendors are asked to stay set-up until 2pm. Admission is FREE. There is adjacent and convenient parking to the north of grounds for $10, which is coordinated by our Cedarburg American Legion Post # 288. Event takes place rain or shine and sorry, no animals, fireworks, pornographic materials, weapons, takeoffs or counterfeit merchandise are permitted on our grounds during any of the events. It is always a great day of "Treasure Hunting" with family and friends of all ages.

The Cedarburg Volunteer Fire Department Members and their Families would like to thank you for supporting our Maxwell Street Day Fundraisers.