China trade war: What you need to buy… now

Posted 10:00 pm, May 26, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The trade war with China is already driving up prices. The things you'll want to buy before summer is over. Watch at Contact 6 report, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.