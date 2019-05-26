× Driver arrested for OWI after reporting ‘voices in the walls of his semi’ in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A semi driver was arrested for OWI after sheriff’s officials said he called 911 to report he could hear “voices” in the walls of his semi Friday morning, May 24.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the northbound County Highway G exit ramp from I-94 — where they spoke with the semi driver and initially thought he may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

A search of his vehicle revealed open intoxicants, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Field sobriety testing revealed the driver was impaired.

The Neenah man was arrested on charges of OWI, fourth offense, operating with a restricted controlled substance, fourth offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open intoxicants — along with three counts of bail jumping, as he was out on bond for retail theft out of Outagamie County.