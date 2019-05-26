Fire at Wisconsin Precision Casting in Lake Geneva prompts road closures; no injuries

LAKE GENEVA — A fire at Wisconsin Precision Casting in Lake Geneva prompted road closures Sunday morning, May 26.

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department said Interchange North from Center St. to Geneva Square and Sheridan Springs Rd. from Geneva Square to Center St. were closed following a response to the fire. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

According to Lake Geneva police, someone noticed smoke around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Several fire departments were called to put out the fire.

No one was inside the factory, and there were no injuries. As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the fire is mostly out, and fire crews are working on hot spots.