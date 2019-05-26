× MCSO: Female inmate taken to jail after briefly escaping Aurora St. Luke’s in Cudahy

CUDAHY — An inmate briefly escaped from a medical facility Saturday evening, May 25.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:39 p.m., a deputy sheriff was conducting a “hospital watch” for a 29-year-old female inmate at Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore near Lake Drive and Ramsey Avenue when the inmate slipped out of restraints and became engaged in a physical confrontation with the deputy sheriff.

Sheriff’s officials said the inmate briefly escaped from the facility — running for a short distance with the deputy sheriff in pursuit.

She was taken into custody around 8:44 p.m. by Cudahy police officers who were responding to the scene.

She was returned to the medical facility for treatment, and then taken to the Milwaukee County Jail.