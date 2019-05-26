MPD investigating 3 separate shootings on Milwaukee’s north side; 2 men, 1 woman injured

Posted 6:53 am, May 26, 2019, by
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate, non-fatal shootings that happened Saturday night, May 25. Two men and one woman are injured following the incidents.

The first shooting happened near 16th and Wright around 7:15 p.m. Police say shots were fired when the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was struck while walking across the street. Police are seeking suspects and a motive.

Around 9:27 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was struck near 1st and Auer, Initial investigation shows the victim was struggling with someone when shots were fired. Police are continuing to investigate.

A 22-year-old man was struck near near 36th and Sarnow around 10:16 p.m. Police say a vehicle was observed fleeing the area; however, the circumstances behind the incident are still under investigation.

All three victims were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.