MPD investigating 3 separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side; 2 men, 1 woman injured

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate, non-fatal shootings that happened Saturday night, May 25. Two men and one woman are injured following the incidents.

The first shooting happened near 16th and Wright around 7:15 p.m. Police say shots were fired when the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was struck while walking across the street. Police are seeking suspects and a motive.

Around 9:27 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was struck near 1st and Auer, Initial investigation shows the victim was struggling with someone when shots were fired. Police are continuing to investigate.

A 22-year-old man was struck near near 36th and Sarnow around 10:16 p.m. Police say a vehicle was observed fleeing the area; however, the circumstances behind the incident are still under investigation.

All three victims were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries.