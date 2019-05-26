× Police need help locating man with serious mental health issues, missing since Saturday morning

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police on Sunday, May 26 asked for help locating a man considered missing and endangered after recently being released from a mental health facility in Winnebago, Wisconsin.

According to police, Phillip Kallas, 36, was last seen in the morning hours of Saturday, May 25.

Kallas was described as white, standing 6’2″ tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, baggy jeans with designs on the pockets and black leather boots. He has various tattoos on his arms — including a demon, a tree branch and a blue circle.

Police said his mother came to the police department to report her son missing. She explained that Kallas was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, paranoia — and is manic. She stated that he was recently released from a mental health facility in Winnebago, where he had been institutionalized for six months (after being at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility for a year prior for a probation violation relating to a heroin overdose.)

According to his mother, for the past week, Kallas has been extremely delusional and having hallucinations, and she does not believe he has been taking his medications. She stated that on Saturday morning, Kallas left for a friend’s house. He later called her and said he was going to another friend’s house. She said Kallas became upset with her when she indicated that she did not want him to go to the friend’s house. She stated that she was unable to get in touch with him since, and said she is extremely concerned for his well-being. She stated that due to his hallucinations and delusions, she fears he is not able to care for himself properly.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Allis police.