10 years in prison for former probation/parole agent convicted of sexually assaulting child

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Brown Deer man who was a probation/parole agent, accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old, was sentenced to prison Thursday, May 23.

Reynaldo Rosalez, 52, in March pleaded no contest to one count of second degree sexual assault of a child. In court on Thursday, Rosalez was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and five years’ extended supervision. A restitution hearing was scheduled for July 1.

Prosecutors said Rosalez sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on July 12, 2018 at a home on Fairy Chasm Lane in Brown Deer. The girl was 10 years old at the time.

A criminal complaint said Rosalez began touching the victim inappropriately, and she said “she was scared to tell him to stop because she has heard people who drink alcohol can become violent,” and he had been drinking.

She said after the sexual assault, she “hid in the bathroom,” before Rosalez sexually assaulted her a second time.

The victim said the next day, she told her mother what happened “because if she didn’t tell the truth, this could keep happening and nobody would know.”

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Rosalez was a probation/parole agent in Milwaukee, who resigned on July 25, 2018.