13-year-old girl injured following shooting near 77th and Casper

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl is being treated for injuries following a shooting near 77th and Casper late Sunday, May 27.

Milwaukee police say it appears cars were driving along 76th St., possibly shooting at one another when a bullet entered a teenager’s bedroom around 10:30 p.m. The 13-year-old was grazed by a bullet and conveyed to a nearby hospital. Police expect her to be released Monday. Police are looking for suspects.

The girl is the third teenage victim of gun violence over Memorial Day weekend, and the victim overall. Four other people were shot in separate incidents just hours apart. Locations include 16th and Wright, 1st and Auer, 36th and Sarnow and 13th and Clarke. It does not appear that any of the shootings are related, and there’s no word yet of any arrests.