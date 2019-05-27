2 hurt in 4-vehicle crash involving sign board on I-43 SB near Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE — The two left lanes of southbound I-43 were temporarily closed at Silver Spring Drive Monday morning, May 27 due to a crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m., and involved four vehicles and a sign board, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO officials said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and another was treated on scene.

North Shore Fire/Rescue officials said it happened after a driver hit a portable direction sign and pushed it into traffic.